Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 60.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total transaction of $1,192,299.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,152.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Wingstop stock opened at $391.13 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.30 and a 1 year high of $431.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $380.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.73. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.19, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.71.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WING. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $407.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.65.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

