WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

WizzFinancial Stock Performance

LON FIN opened at GBX 40 ($0.52) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.77. WizzFinancial has a 1 year low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 44 ($0.58).

Get WizzFinancial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bill Newton sold 238,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51), for a total transaction of £92,820 ($121,380.93). 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WizzFinancial Company Profile

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

Read More

