Woodbois (LON:WBI) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.47 ($0.01). Approximately 105,654,313 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 31,716,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Woodbois Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £19.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

About Woodbois

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber trading, and carbon solutions in Guernsey, Denmark, Mozambique, and the United Kingdom. The company offers sawmill timber and veneer for construction, interior design, and carpentry applications. It is also involved in provision of shared services; and property holding activities.

