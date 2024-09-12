Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Insider Sells $391,406.40 in Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $391,406.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,661.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WH opened at $77.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. Susquehanna began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,240,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,812,000 after acquiring an additional 980,848 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.9% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,589,000 after purchasing an additional 916,742 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,677,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,079,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,789,000 after buying an additional 740,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,875,000 after buying an additional 581,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

