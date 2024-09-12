Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELLQ – Get Free Report) was up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 1,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 99,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.
Yellow Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.60.
About Yellow
Yellow Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offered less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provided customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.
