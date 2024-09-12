Zacks Research Comments on Omnicell, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Omnicell in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Omnicell’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Omnicell’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.41 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

OMCL stock opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $56.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 248.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 121.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 68.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 36.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

