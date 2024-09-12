Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AngioDynamics in a report issued on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.65.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 201,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 66,117 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 36,150 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

