Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for ResMed in a report issued on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $8.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.72 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.70.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $252.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.64 and its 200 day moving average is $206.06. ResMed has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $255.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 196.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $194,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,502,383.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $194,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,056 shares in the company, valued at $17,502,383.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,931 shares of company stock worth $21,382,007 over the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

