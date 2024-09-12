Zacks Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Embraer in a research report issued on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Embraer’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. Embraer had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on ERJ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.70. Embraer has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 147,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 42,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Embraer by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $1,321,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Embraer by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

