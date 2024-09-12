Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, September 16th

Shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, September 16th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, September 13th.

Zepp Health Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Zepp Health stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.62. Zepp Health has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $5.19 target price on Zepp Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

