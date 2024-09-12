Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of Z. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $474,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 67,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 12,643 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $55.96 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -81.10 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average of $48.10.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $188,763.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $188,763.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $7,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,583.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,548 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,048. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

