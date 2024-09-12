Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $573,000. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 10.2% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 46,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, McBroom & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 36,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $189.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.42. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The firm has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

