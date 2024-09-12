ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 800,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $16,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 232,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,190,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,195 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $2,663,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,936,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,215,000 after acquiring an additional 409,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $668,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTO has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.96%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

