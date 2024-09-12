Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,213,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $7,674,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $5,855,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3,236.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 506,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 491,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZWS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.14 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $515,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,717,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 15,600 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $515,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 385,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,717,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $134,878.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 389,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,854,060.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,653. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

