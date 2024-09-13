10,748 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,748 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 35.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 78,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 101.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 761,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after purchasing an additional 383,947 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,642 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,965,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CFG. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $43.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

