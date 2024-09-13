11,780 Shares in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of XHR opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.30). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.