12,723 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in FOX by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in FOX by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

