12,900 Shares in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,421,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,894,000 after acquiring an additional 461,888 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 348,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,133 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,008,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 99,649 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,285,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.64 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $235.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

