13,598 Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,138,000 after buying an additional 25,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $56,640,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $12,461,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,218,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 821,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,193,000 after buying an additional 27,959 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.1 %

APLS opened at $36.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $73.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

