1,408 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust
In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE:DLR opened at $160.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.60. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.94 and a 1-year high of $162.58.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.56%.
Digital Realty Trust Company Profile
Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.
