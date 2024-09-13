1,500 Shares in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CODI. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

NYSE CODI opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.39. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $542.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 588.24%.

Insider Transactions at Compass Diversified

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $2,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,952,671.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $40,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares in the company, valued at $725,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $2,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,952,671.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

