15,620 Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,520,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,130,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,084,000 after buying an additional 180,424 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Guardant Health by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 834,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,562,000 after buying an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Guardant Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

GH stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 418.21% and a negative net margin of 76.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.31.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

