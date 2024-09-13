15,620 Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,520,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,130,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,084,000 after buying an additional 180,424 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Guardant Health by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 834,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,562,000 after buying an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Guardant Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

GH stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GHGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 418.21% and a negative net margin of 76.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.31.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

