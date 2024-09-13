1,653 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,653 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $144.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $153.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,660,634.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,660,634.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $144,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,860.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,638 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

