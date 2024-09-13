16,837 Shares in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,046,000 after buying an additional 1,448,166 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,832,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,731,000 after buying an additional 1,143,452 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $41,160,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $24.51 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $53.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

