1,974 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,974 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $65,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $170.86 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $2.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

