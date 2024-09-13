34,456 Shares in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Natural Gas Services Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2,513.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $788,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 40,672 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 83,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 52,040 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $103,836.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 551,568 shares in the company, valued at $12,211,715.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance

NGS opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $238.91 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $38.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Natural Gas Services Group Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

Featured Stories

