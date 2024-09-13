48,702 Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,702 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 242.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

PSTG opened at $48.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $70.41.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $586,140.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 115,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,857,451.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,177 shares of company stock valued at $18,863,083. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.