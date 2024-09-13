5,170 Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 34.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on HXL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.54.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $77.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.