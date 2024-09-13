5,578 Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 6,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.64.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

VOYA opened at $75.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.02 and a 12 month high of $76.75.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. Voya Financial’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.57%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

