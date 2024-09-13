5,635 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $86,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $38.15 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

