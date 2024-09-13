66,153 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWL. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Newell Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWL opened at $7.43 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NWL shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newell Brands

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.