73,103 Shares in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 73,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at $587,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 26.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 21,106 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 72,831 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.37 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Einar Roosileht sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $1,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 809,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rush Street Interactive news, insider Einar Roosileht sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $1,363,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 809,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 108,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $1,032,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 441,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 548,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,362. Corporate insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

