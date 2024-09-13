Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

ASO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $55.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.76. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 6.73%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

