Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 147,996 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 225.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,722 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,996 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zumiez by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,551 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,657,000 after buying an additional 49,581 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 901,774 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $13,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,099 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 470,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,780 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 39,470 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 236,158 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $31.37.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.29. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

