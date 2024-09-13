Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 353,821 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 1,585.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,821 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $485.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.62. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $360.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

