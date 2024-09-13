Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 37,739 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,728,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,739 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 3.50% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 393.3% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,153,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 919,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 206.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,238,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 833,825 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTMX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.25 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $97.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.79 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

