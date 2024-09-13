Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 263,672 Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 263,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,602,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,141,000 after acquiring an additional 99,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:AM opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 2.34.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.66 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $343,127.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,791.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

