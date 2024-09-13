Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,208,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.80% of ARC Document Solutions worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 105,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 969,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 400,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARC shares. Singular Research upgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ARC Document Solutions Price Performance

ARC stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that ARC Document Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About ARC Document Solutions

(Free Report)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.