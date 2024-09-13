Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.41 Million Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) by 121.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,535 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. American Public Education had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Public Education news, Director Michael David Braner acquired 17,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.77 per share, with a total value of $299,713.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,922,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,242,169.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 182,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,431. 11.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APEI shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APEI

American Public Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.