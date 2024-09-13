Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,815,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,520 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Qurate Retail by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,957 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at $752,000. Brigade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,561 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 2,346.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 367,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 352,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 3,892.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 204,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 199,420 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 75,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $73,515.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

