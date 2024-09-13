Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) by 1,009.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,733 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.86% of Seanergy Maritime worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 82.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 67,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Trading Down 0.6 %

SHIP opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $200.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Seanergy Maritime Increases Dividend

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. This is a boost from Seanergy Maritime’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Noble Financial raised Seanergy Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Seanergy Maritime Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

Featured Stories

