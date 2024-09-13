Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 45,048 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2,103.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,048 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average is $76.67.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTV. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

