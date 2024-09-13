Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 279,139 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,139 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YMAB opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.11 million, a PE ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

YMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

