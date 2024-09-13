Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 260,081 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 0.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,100,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 9.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 969,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Price Performance

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Accuray Profile

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

