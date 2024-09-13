Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATGE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 478.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 16,848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $9,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $72.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.72. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $80.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATGE. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 24,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $1,862,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,944,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 28,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $2,143,517.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,137.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 24,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $1,862,557.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,944,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,148 shares of company stock worth $10,363,696 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

