AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 1,428.6% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DWSH opened at $7.55 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is actively managed to achieve long-term capital appreciation by shorting US-listed large-cap companies exhibiting weak relative strength. DWSH was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

