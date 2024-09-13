AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys 129,379 Shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,379 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 1.38% of FSD Pharma worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FSD Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

FSD Pharma Stock Performance

HUGE stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.60. FSD Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35.

FSD Pharma Profile

FSD Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops a portfolio of assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative, inflammatory and metabolic disorders, and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Strategic Investments.

