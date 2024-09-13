AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $120,000 Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,677,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,079,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,789,000 after purchasing an additional 740,992 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,875,000 after purchasing an additional 581,909 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,881,000 after purchasing an additional 543,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,186.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,092,000 after purchasing an additional 469,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH opened at $77.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $65.63 and a one year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.06.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,006.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,661.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at $315,006.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,640 shares of company stock worth $974,351 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

