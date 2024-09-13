AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 2,256 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,013,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 518.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.18.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $230.70 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.35. The company has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

