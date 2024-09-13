AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 25,044 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 75.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,044 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST opened at $17.20 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

